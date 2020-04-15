CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday morning snow showers are causing slick road conditions.
Snow flurries could linger into the afternoon, but most snow showers should wrap up this morning. Temperatures remain below average with a high of 43 degrees.
Colder than average temps for a while…but better, at least, this weekend pic.twitter.com/nl2lfIg7rS
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 15, 2020
Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s by Thursday. Rain and snow is expected Thursday night.
Friday morning, snow is possible south of I-80 and could bring 1 to 2 inches. Temperatures will be closer to the low 50s.
This weekend, a warmup is on the way. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s.