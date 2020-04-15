Kennedy ExpresswayApproximately 54 Vehicles Involved In The Crash; 14 People Taken To Local Hospitals
CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday morning snow showers are causing slick road conditions.

Snow flurries could linger into the afternoon, but most snow showers should wrap up this morning. Temperatures remain below average with a high of 43 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s by Thursday. Rain and snow is expected Thursday night.

Friday morning, snow is possible south of I-80 and could bring 1 to 2 inches. Temperatures will be closer to the low 50s.

This weekend, a warmup is on the way. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s.

 