CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries and unseasonably cold temps persist through sunset.
The low for Wednesday night is 28, while the high for Thursday is 47.
We are tracking our next snow maker, which arrives around 10 p.m. Thursday and continues until around 10 a.m. Friday.
The main storm center tracks south of us, but we will be brushed with rain by 10 p.m. Thursday, changing to snow overnight into Friday morning.
The high for Friday is 44.
And it’s finally warmer for the weekend! The high for Saturday is 55 under sunny skies, and the high for Sunday is 59 with mostly sunny conditions