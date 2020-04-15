BREAKING NEWS22 Residents, One Worker At Nursing Home In Joliet Have Died From The Coronavirus
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries and unseasonably cold temps persist through sunset.

Morning Planner: 04.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 28, while the high for Thursday is 47.

Thursday 9:45 p.m.: 04.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We are tracking our next snow maker, which arrives around 10 p.m. Thursday and continues until around 10 a.m. Friday.

Friday 5 a.m.: 04.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Friday 10 a.m.: 04.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The main storm center tracks south of us, but we will be brushed with rain by 10 p.m. Thursday, changing to snow overnight into Friday morning.

The high for Friday is 44.

7 Day Forecast: 04.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

And it’s finally warmer for the weekend! The high for Saturday is 55 under sunny skies, and the high for Sunday is 59 with mostly sunny conditions

