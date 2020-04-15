CHICAGO (CBS) — A COVID-19 outbreak has killed 22 residents of a nursing home in Joliet. A staff member at Symphony of Joliet has also died, according to a spokeswoman.
The nursing home, part of a chain in Illinois and Indiana, is located at 306 N Larkin Ave. Spokeswoman Lauryn Allison said Symphony operates 26 nursing homes in the two states. She said that before the COVID-19 outbreak, there were about 165 residents at the 200 bed facility. Allison said 37 residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 were moved to other Symphony locations.
It was not immediately known how many other residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Chateau Nursing And Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, infected 54 people — 35 patients and 19 staff — with COVID-19. At least 10 residents from that facility have died, according to the DuPage County Health Department.
Outside Richmond, Virgina, 45 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19. According to published reports, that is believed to be the worst outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing facility. The first known major outbreak of the novel coronavirus occurred at a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, where 37 people died. In Anderson, Indiana, 22 people at the Bethany Pointe nursing home have died.
Developing story, check back for updates.