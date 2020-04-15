CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University basketball player Chante Stonewall, the biggest defensive player of the year and also their top scorer this past season, is hoping to be selected Friday night in the WNBA Draft.

The Normal, Illinois native is still disappointed she didn’t get to finish her season at DePaul with one last dance at the NCAA Tournament – which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

But she is excited for the next step.

“Sometimes I still catch myself going back and watching the last game and, you know, thinking about the season – always brings back memories. But I feel like everything happens for a reason, and the game was canceled for trying to keep everybody safe,” Stonewall said. “So in my opinion, it’s time to move forward and get ready for the next level.”

She said one WNBA team has already reached out by phone, while many members of the Class of 2020 have been finding agents. She said she wishes she’d had the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament, but her success during the season is something to be excited about moving forward.

“I feel like I did play well enough to give me a shot,” Stonewall said.

Social distancing precludes any big parties for watching the WNBA Draft, but Stonewall said she is watching with her immediate family.

“We’re talking about eating a home-cooked meal, very good – my favorite, spaghetti – a home-cooked meal, drink a little bit, and then we’ll see where we’re this close to making my dream a reality,” Stonewall said. “So I’m super-excited and I pray day about it, so we’ll see.”

The WNBA Draft will be virtual.