CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.

DePaul's Chante Stonewall Hopes To Be Selected In WNBA Draft Friday NightDePaul University basketball player Chante Stonewall, the biggest defensive player of the year and also their top scorer this past season, is hoping to be selected Friday night in the WNBA Draft.

Dr. Anthony Fauci On Baseball Returning This Summer: 'There's A Way Of Doing That'The coronavirus pandemic has forced all sports into indefinite hiatus, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases expert, sees a path back.

Some Trainers, Coaches Offer Sports Classes For Free During Stay-At-Home PeriodSome trainers and coaches are turning to the World Wide Web to offer virtual classes and drills for free.

Northwestern Defensive Lineman Joe Gaziano Waits To Hear Name In NFL DraftThe NFL Draft is coming up next week, and Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Gaziano is hoping to hear his name called.

CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.