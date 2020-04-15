CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy and his dog were killed Tuesday afternoon, they were shot while walking on the sidewalk near the boy’s home in Little Village.
Police said the boy was walking his dog near 28th and Keeler shortly after 3:30 p.m., when someone started shooting. The boy was shot once in the head and several times in the body, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The dog was found dead at the scene.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office later identified the victim as Juan Hernandez, who lived on the same block where he was shot.
Area Central detectives were investigating, but no one was in custody.