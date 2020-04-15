CHICAGO (CBS)– Every night, the South Loop light show is getting bigger and bigger as neighbors cheer on the heroes on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Neighbors stand on their balconies, flashing their lights, singing and cheering for first responders and medical workers. It provides a sense of solidarity and unity as Chicagoans stay home.
“It was just it was kind of, it was very magical and powerful,” a South Loop resident told CBS 2.
The heart, projected onto buildings during the light show, has been a symbol of the entire movement. Other messages of hope have been projected as well.
The people behind the projections normally do projections for concerts, shows and movies. Now, while they cannot work, they are giving back to their communty.
Catch the South Loop festivities every night at 8 p.m., just for a few minutes.