Kennedy ExpresswayApproximately 54 Vehicles Involved In The Crash; 14 People Taken To Local Hospitals
CHICAGO (CBS)– A Humboldt Park couple got a paw-sitive response to a Facebook post.

The couple posted 49 days ago for help with their missing cat Sasha. Flyers also went up and luckily, someone spotted the cat and called owners EJ and Katelyn.

Sasha was spotted two miles away from her new home.

The couple had just moved to Chicago from Dallas, so the the cat didn’t know her surroundings. EJ says they searched for her day and night and that she survived snow, thunderstorms and even stray bullets.

Sasha returned home a day after her fourth birthday.  

 