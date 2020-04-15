Kennedy ExpresswayApproximately 54 Vehicles Involved In The Crash; 14 People Taken To Local Hospitals
CHICAGO (CBS)– Snowy, slick conditions led to a massive multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning, sending 14 people to the hosptial, with mostly minor injuries.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, approximately 54 vehicles are involved in the crash in the inbound lanes near North Avenue. Those lanes remain closed, but the outbound lanes have reopened, as of 9:30 a.m.

Fourteen people have been taken to local hospitals and 45 other people have been evaluated at the scene. Twelve ambulances were called to the scene and all injuries reported were non-life threatening.

 

Officials attributed the cause of the crash to “low traction on the expressway” and drivers speeding. Snow had been falling during the early morning. In fact, roads across the area were snow covered in spots and slippery.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said areas on the expressway could be closed for over 2 hours.

This is a developing story. 