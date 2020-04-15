CHICAGO (CBS)– Snowy, slick conditions led to a massive multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning, sending 14 people to the hosptial, with mostly minor injuries.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, approximately 54 vehicles are involved in the crash in the inbound lanes near North Avenue. Those lanes remain closed, but the outbound lanes have reopened, as of 9:30 a.m.
Fourteen people have been taken to local hospitals and 45 other people have been evaluated at the scene. Twelve ambulances were called to the scene and all injuries reported were non-life threatening.
EMS plan 2 on Kennedy now secure. We have 14 transports and 32 other patients who have been evaluated and will NOT be transported. Low traction conditions still in place. pic.twitter.com/PlfqG9rb4i
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020
EMS plan 2 for Kennedy expressway aprox 50 vehicles in crash scene. About north avenue. Low traction on expressway causing multiple collisions. No media staging yet. CFD media trying to get to scene. Several transports
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020
Officials attributed the cause of the crash to “low traction on the expressway” and drivers speeding. Snow had been falling during the early morning. In fact, roads across the area were snow covered in spots and slippery.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials said areas on the expressway could be closed for over 2 hours.
This is a developing story.