CHICAGO (CBS) — The worlds of opera and aquariums are getting together for a sublime soundtrack that showcases penguins in their nesting mode.
At Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, the penguins are beginning their annual nest-building cycle. So the Lyric Opera of Chicago is giving them beautiful music to accompany their work.
It’s from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.” The penguins are seen collecting natural materials like lavender sprigs, grape vines and fig branches to build their nest.
The Lyric Opera ended its season early and the Shedd Aquarium closed its doors to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it’s business as usual for the Magellanic and rockhopper penguins.
The opera was performed by Adam Plachetka at the Lyric Opera of Chicago to open the 2019/20 season last fall.