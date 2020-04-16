



4750 N. Clarendon Ave. | Photo: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Chicago if you’ve got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5536 N. Sheridan Road (Edgewater Beach)

Listed for $1,303/month for its 375 square feet, there’s this studio apartment located at 5536 N. Sheridan Road.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the studio, you’ll find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5009 N. Sheridan Road (Margate Park)

Here’s a studio apartment at 5009 N. Sheridan Road that’s going for $1,310/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4750 N. Clarendon Ave. (Uptown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that’s located at 4750 N. Clarendon Ave. It’s also listed for $1,310/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The residence also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The property is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1157 W. Diversey Parkway (Wrightwood Neighbors)

Finally, located at 1157 W. Diversey Parkway, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,315/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and on-site laundry. This rental is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.