CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a sunny day, but rain and snow showers are are on the way.
Thursday’s high temperatures are in the mid 40s.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. through 1 p.m. on Friday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 7 a.m.
Friday’s snow could bring over 2 inches of snow in areas near Aurora, Joliet and Kankakee. Areas near Midway and O’Hare would see over an inch of snow. Areas in Indiana near Gary and Valparaiso could see over 2 inches of snow.
A warmup is ahead later on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s with sunny skies.