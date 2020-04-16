  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A major fire broke out Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department called a still-and- box alarm response for the fire on Fifth Avenue at Albany Avenue.

The alarm was called at 7:15 a.m. and was struck out at 7:53 p.m.

A photo supplied by the Fire Department showed flames shooting from the bay windows of the three-story brick building.

No one was injured or hospitalized, the Fire Department said.