CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S.Department of Labor estimates 141,049 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 6 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
This is a decrease by 59,992 claims since last week. This is the first time there has been a decrease since the coronavirus outbreak.
Natianlly, 22 million people have filed unemployment claims in the last four weeks. Last week, over 5.2 million people filed for unemployment across the U.S.
The IDES reported 201,041 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 30 in Illinois.
During the week of March 23 IDES said unemployment claims totaled 178,421.