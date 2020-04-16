CHICAGO (CBS)– Sporting goods stores are hurting. Play it Again Sports in Wrigleyville is trying to survive by offering bike repairs to customers.
Play It Again Sports has many locations around the country and throughout the Chicago area. The store, which sells used sporting equipment, has independent owners and they are struggling right now.
Charles Kaminsky owns the location in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood. he says he is allowed to be open and considered essential since they do bike repair.
Many people delivering in the city use their bikes
Kaminsky says it should be baseball season. This is when they make a bulk of their money.
Instead, store hours have been reduced and there are only two workers in the store when it’s closed fixing bikes. Otherwise, it’s limited to two customers at a time.
“It’s been slow, we’re down 60% in sales,” he said. Fortunately we’re able to make a few dollars to help pay the rent and utilities right now.”
If you would like to help this business, they can still sell other equipment curbside.