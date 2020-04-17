CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be a few scattered sprinkles are possible through sunset as a cold pocket aloft interacts with plenty of low level moisture.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, activity will taper off with sunset.
There’s slow clearing overnight but patchy fog may develop due to the low level moisture in place. We expect winds to increase tomorrow.
Saturday morning winds could help get rid of the fog after sunrise. Gusty southwest winds all day will pull in a milder air mass. Plenty of sun all day. A weak system at night could keep scattered showers around Sunday.
Mild for awhile after that. Normal high is 60 degrees.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog with a low of 32.
SATURDAY Sunny and windy. Expect a high of 58.
SUNDAY Few showers with a high of 53