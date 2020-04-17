



Reality is sinking in for parents and students across Illinois that schools are closed . Prom graduation and senior activities are gone. Friday Gov. JB Pritzker made it official.

There are some things remote learning can’t teach.

Parents who spoke with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar say they were hoping schools would reopen before the end of the year, but deep down knew the announcement was coming. The governor says he is relying on science to guide his decision making.

Days have turned to weeks. Now weeks have turned into a month. It has been exactly one month since all state schools have shifted from the classroom to the kitchen table.

“It’s rough to grasp this e-learning with five kids,” said parent Kristal Melendez.

Like most moms she has taken on the role of instructor for her two girls and the three kids she nannies.

“I did not go to college to become a teacher for this reason,” Melendez said. “It is very hard.”

But at-home teachers will now have some more time to perfect their curriculums.

“We are making connections to ensure our children are not stuck at home but rather they’re safe at home,” Pritzker said Friday.

He canceled regular classes for the remainder of the school year across the state, saying reopening schools would be too risky.

“While I feel the school closure is necessary, and I support it, it is a double-edged sword,” said Laurie Cepkauskas.

Cepkauskas’ daughter Emily has Down syndrome and a heart condition.

“I struggle with balance between being her mom and now all of a sudden I am a physical therapist to her. Now I’m an occupational therapist,” she said.

Those are services Emily relied upon the Lockport School District for when class was in session.

“We are protecting our children on a health level,” Cepkauskas said. “We are also crippling them in other areas.”

The governor recognized the impact this loss in instruction time will have on students, adding that schools are advised to grade students to reflect the circumstances.