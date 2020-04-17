



During her regular COVID-19 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took the opportunity to address the controversial implosion last weekend in Little Village that left several blocks covered in dust

The Mayor who called the action “unacceptable” said the city cited the developer of the site, Hilco Redevelopment Partners, and it impose a six-month moratorium on implosion demolitions. This is pending the creation of a specific implosion permitting process that will include increased safety guidelines.

“Following a thorough review which will include outside experts, we will be updating Chicago’s regulations and safeguards based on the highest standards possible so that our city may serve as a model for ethical environmental policy nationwide,” Lightfoot said.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, crews from Hilco Redevelopment Partners performed a scheduled implosion of the smokestack near 35th and Pulaski, according to the mayor and the Chicago Fire Department.

The Fire Department provided support for the demolition, and at the time tweeted there were “no problems,” but a photographer later shared pictures of a huge dust cloud blanketing nearby streets.

The Crawford power plant is being torn down to make way for a $100 million, 1 million square foot logistics facility that will be known as “Exchange 55.”

According to the city, after an initial review, 16 citations were issued holding the developer and its general contractors, MCM and CDI, accountable for what happened on Saturday. The fines can be as much as $68,000.

“While we are taking vigorous action to hold the developer and its subcontractors accountable and protect the health and safety of our local residents, we are also laying the groundwork to ensure failures like this never happen again,” Lightfoot said.

The city of Chicago is also putting together a permit specific for demolitions done through the implosion method to make sure “all future procedures of this nature are carried out in a manner that protects workers, residents and the environment.”

Lightfoot said the city and the developer came to an agreement about what the company would do for the Little Village residents in the aftermath. Some of those items include:

* Full cooperation with the city’s inquiries for additional information regarding the demolition of the site

* Private street sweeping in the surrounding area following the implosion

* Coordination with Alderman Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward) to travel throughout the residential streets around the perimeter to assess the damage and begin to compile a list of mitigation needs

*Reimbursement to the city for additional street sweeping measures

*Deploying personnel door-to-door to discuss clean up needs with residents, and perform remedial services, free of charge, including window and vehicle washing

*Distribution of thousands of masks to the community

The mayor said that there is a website, in English and Spanish, set up to give residents more information on questions they have about what happened last Saturday and resources available to those in Little Village. Visit chicago.gov/crawfordstationresponse for more information.