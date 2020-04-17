CHICAGO (CBS) — A new effort launched this morning to send a message to Chicago’s black community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Supporters of the “Mask Up and Live campaign” said it’s been difficult to get personal protective equipment into urban neighborhoods.
Mark Carter tried going through traditional routes to get supplies but to no avail.
“Made phone calls and couldn’t get those PPEs, you know, masks, gloves, hand sanitizers from the usual sources,” Carter explained. “So we started pulling ourselves together as a community.”
The Mask Up and Live website will provide information on where to obtain masks online, locally for free or at low cost.
Chicago rapper and Grammy nominee Twista joined Friday’s announcement on FaceTime.
He said masks are critical, since many in the city’s black community still have to go to work at essential jobs and ride public transportation, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford hosted the “Mask Up and Live” kickoff event.