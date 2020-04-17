CHICAGO (CBS) — Time to meet our Paws Pet of the Week.
Since so much is different in our lives, our dog of the week is a cat!
It’s Emme, a sweet four-year-old calico cat searching for a home. She can be shy, but once she comes out of her shell, Emme transforms into a big cuddle bug.
This darling girl loves snoozing and making biscuits on fuzzy blankets and playing with feather toys.
Emme is hoping to be adopted into a home with another friendly cat and kids older than 12.
Won’t you give Emme a home like last week’s dog Riley?
There are many dogs and cats available at PAWS Chicago. You can apply through its virtual adoption process.
Just visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.