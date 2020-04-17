CHICAGO (CBS) — A third Chicago police officer has died of the novel coronavirus.
The Chicago Police Department and mayor’s office did not immediately provide details, but confirmed the officer passed away overnight. Sources said the officer was assigned to the 4th District.
Two other officers have died of complications from COVID-19.
Sgt. Clifford Martin, a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, died one week ago.
Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force and an undercover narcotics officer, died on April 1.
Both of their deaths are being considered in the line of duty, meaning their families will receive full financial benefits.
As of Thursday evening, a total of 325 members of the Chicago Police Department have now reported positive test results for COVID-19.
As per department reporting policy of late, this includes both cases that have been verified by the Chicago Police Medical Section and cases that have not yet. The Medical Section has confirmed a total of 288 cases, including 276 officers and 12 civilian employees.