Missing Stimulus Money: 'I Don't Know Whose Account Number It Is'The IRS boasts that 80 million stimulus payments have already been made . What the agency can't say is how many people are having problems getting their hands on that promised relief.

Alternative Care Facility In Use At Converted McCormick PlaceThe first beds are now in use at the McCormick Place field hospital in Chicago. In just 26 days the facility was turned into an alternative care facility for people with mild to severe cases of COVID-19.

Some Get It, Others Still Wait For COVID-19 Relief Funds: 'We Know The Need Is Great'"The business community is hurting. We know the need is great."

All Schools In Illinois To Remain Closed For The Rest Of Academic Year Due To COVID-19Gov. Prizker is ordering all schools across Illinois will be closed for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.