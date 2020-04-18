CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Saturday that another 125 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Illinois, tying a single-day record earlier in the week.

There were also 125 deaths on Thursday.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were also 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over the past day – bringing the total to 29,160 cases and 1,259 deaths statewide.

“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is with some guarded optimism that we say the growth is slowing,” Ezike said. “That is definitely a good thing, but we must continue to be strong and hold the line.”

In touting increased testing particularly in downstate Illinois, Ezike emphasized that more testing will mean more positive cases will be identified, but it is also necessary to get an accurate picture of the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker emphasized that telehealth programs are available to allow COVID-19 patients who do not have to go to the hospital to recover safely from their homes. Patients will receive daily virtual visits, and thermometers, pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs, and alcohol wipes will be available.

In Northern Illinois, the state is newly partnering for the effort with Advocate Aurora Health Care. They can be reached at (866) 443-2584.

Pritzker also highlighted an assortment of organizations around the state that are reaching out to help during the pandemic.

Among them are Urban Autism Solutions, which is offering virtual meetups for adults with autism; W&W Towing in Dixmoor, which has enlisted drivers to deliver care packages to seniors on Chicago’s South Side and in the south suburbs, and Family Focus in Aurora, which is redirecting some focus on connecting families with state services.

He also touted the Red Cross, which was slated to hold its annual Heroes Breakfast next week, but it had to be canceled because of the coronavirus. But the Red Cross will instead feature its most extraordinary 2020 class of heroes on its social media pages.

“That’s the thing about Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Everywhere you look, there are people stepping in to fill the gaps in other people’s lives.”

Pritzker was asked Saturday whether he planned to extend the stay-at-home order – which is currently set to expire at the end of April – and when he planned to make a decision on it.

“We’re looking at it now,” Pritzker said. “It’s something that you have to look at all the numbers and have all the terms in making a decision about whether, and if so for how long and under what conditions,” Pritzker said.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli noted that an Associated Press story had reported that governors are “feeling the heat” to reopen their economies as President Donald Trump focuses on it.

To that, Pritzker said he is listening to the science and the doctors on the subject.

Pritzker said to move forward under Trump’s plan, the state must pass its peak in terms of infections – which has not yet happened – and see 14 days of declining cases afterward.