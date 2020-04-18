CHICAGO (CBS) — After a record snow Friday, breezy wind Saturday will lift temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Skies will be sunny, but winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon.
3 inches of snow, an April 17 record, fell at O’Hare. The old record was a half inch, in 1949. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/gkiLaJ6yh0
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) April 18, 2020
The normal high for the day is 60 degrees, and Friday reached just 42 degrees. Temperatures will drop to 43 Saturday night, and Sunday will be cooler at 53 degrees with a northeast wind developing.
More clouds will head in on Monday but temperatures will reach up to 60 degrees.
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. 58
Saturday night: Low 43
Sunday: Partly sunny. 53