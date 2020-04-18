CHICAGO (CBS) — College spring athletes are getting an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short or canceled because of the coronavirus, but using that eligibility is a different story for seniors like John Carmody in Division III.
His North Central College Cardinals had their season end after a 7-0 start that had them ranked number three in the country in D-3.
Carmody talked with CBS 2’s Matt Zahn about the abrupt end to his senior season, the emotion of saying goodbye to his teammates and the tough financial decision that goes with returning to school for one more year.
John actually starts a new job June 1st, so he’d have to factor that in if he wants to play again next spring.