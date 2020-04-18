CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were injured Saturday evening when a car hit a wall on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The accident happened at 8:42 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 64th Street, according to the Fire Department.
A man was ejected from the car and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a pregnant woman was taken to the same hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.
Another woman was also in serious-to-critical condition and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the Fire Department said.
Two others refused medical treatment.
Further details were not immediately available.