CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were injured Saturday evening when a car hit a wall on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened at 8:42 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 64th Street, according to the Fire Department.

A man was ejected from the car and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a pregnant woman was taken to the same hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Another woman was also in serious-to-critical condition and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the Fire Department said.

Two others refused medical treatment.

Further details were not immediately available.