CHICAGO (CBS) — Masks are now mandatory in Skokie. A new rule requires people to wear some sort of face covering when they are out in the village.
This includes while shopping and riding public transportation and ride shares and during home delivery, according to the village website.
Children under two or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask should not wear face coverings.
Activities that do not require a face covering include outdoor activity such as walking, biking or running while practicing social distancing, riding in a personal vehicle, drinking or eating, or when alone or with members of a household in a separate, single space.
The rule went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, and shoppers could be seen wearing the masks at village grocery stores. Implementation will rely on self-compliance, according to the village website.