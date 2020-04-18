CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters on Saturday formed a car caravan outside the Cook County Jail. To keep a safe social distance they all stayed inside their cars with signs taped on the outside.
Refuse Fascism, the group behind the protest, says they demand immediate release and safe conditions for all.
On Tuesday, jail officials said 179 inmates were being treated for the coronavirus, while 144 are recovering. Three inmates have died of apparent complications from COVID-19.
Afterwards the same group of protestors took their caravan to Trump Tower where they delivered handmade body bags. The group says the bags symbolize the threat that the Trump presidency poses to humanity.