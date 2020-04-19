CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago area student athletes showed their generosity during the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, helping survivors of domestic abuse.
“I also realized how important it is to use my voice and skills to bring attention to important causes and empower those in need,” said Eduardo Rodriguez, a senior at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side.
The students made a surprise delivery to a West Side facility that helps abused women and children.
They showed up at Connections for Abused Women and their Children, 1116 N. Kedzie Ave., with a truckload of boxes with necessities such as toiletries, books, and toys.
Their efforts are part of a campaign called “Making a Difference on and off the Field.” The group noted that April is the National Month of Hope, and the student athletes are honoring a message of hope by “helping others practice empowerment.”