CHICAGO (CBS) — A virtual concert was held Sunday night to benefit an emergency fund for Chicago’s theatre artists – and it featured a very special guest.
Chicago “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes performed right from his very own living room.
He was just one of more than 20 top Chicago theatre performers to take part in the benefit concert, “Chicago Offstage! Live at Home.”
Among the other participants were E. Faye Butler, star of the Porchlight Music Theatre’s 2019 production “Gypsy;” top Chicago leading man Devin DeSantis and his husband, Roosevelt University faculty member and Boho Theatre artistic director Stephen Schellhardt; Wendy Mateo and Lorena Diaz Dwyer of the sketch comedy duo Dominizuelan; and Angela Ingersoll, who appeared as Judy Garland in “End of the Rainbow.”
The concert benefited Season of Concern, which provides short-term emergency benefits to members of Chicago’s theatre community.
The Chicago production of “Hamilton” closed in January.