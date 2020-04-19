CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers working the third shift during the COVID-19 pandemic got a special thank you meal.
About fifty Chicago Police Department officers and staff working midnights in Englewood’s 7th District were treated to a spread of food and treats from Big Joe’s Backyard BBQ, Krispy Kreme donuts and the Step Up and Give Back Foundation.
The foundation said it noticed all of the workers typically getting donations were those working during the day and evening, never overnight. The meal was their way of fixing that.
If you would like to donate to their weekly spreads go to stepupgiveback.org.