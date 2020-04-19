CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the northbound express lanes at 43rd Street just before 2 a.m., ISP said.
Shortly after state police responded to a fire station where they had a 27-year-old woman from Chicago with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a passenger in the expressway shooting. The driver and remaining passengers were not injured.
All northbound express lanes at 43rd Street were closed at 2:42 a.m. during the investigation, ISP said. They were reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.