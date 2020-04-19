CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban high school student has likely died from COVID-19, the District 214 superintendent said Saturday.
“It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19,” Superintendent David R. Schuler said in a letter to parents.
Schuler also wrote that another student is currently in intensive care due to COVID-19.
“Our student services staff is working with family and friends to provide support during this tragic time,” Schuler wrote.
The superintendent also urged the school community to continue social distancing.
“While we may be seeing a plateau in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois, this is a dark week in District 214 that leaves me with an incredibly heavy heart,” he wrote. “During this dark and painful week in D214, I would implore you to please follow the Governor’s stay-at-home order, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
Schuler did not disclose which school either student attended. District 214 is the largest in the state with six high schools and one specialized school, according to its website.