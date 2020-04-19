CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois National Guard battalion was finally back home Sunday night, after they had to go on a little detour because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 250 guardsmen arrived back in Illinois on Sunday from a combat mission in Afghanistan.
They left the Middle East two weeks ago. But before they could come home, they had to quarantine in Texas for 14 days.
On Sunday, family members greeted the guardsmen with balloons, banners, and signs. They are expected to have a larger welcome ceremony when the coronavirus crisis is over.