CHICAGO (CBS) — Two local business owners are joining forces to help Chicago Police officers as they mourn one of their own.
Fashion designer Barbara Bates is making masks for officers attending the funeral of Chicago Police Sgt. Clifford Martin, who died of COVID-19.
“When I heard Clifford’s wife speak – she spoke so eloquently, and she definitely said, ‘Please wear your masks’ – it just made me, you know, say that I wanted to do something for a fallen officer. So we came up with this, like a custom masks that would, you know, mimic the colors that the fallen officers have.”
Bates is teaming up with W&W Towing to make 1,000 masks for first responders who are attending the funeral.
Sgt. Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.
A total of three Chicago Police officers have now died of the coronavirus.
Sgt. Martin will be laid to rest on Tuesday.