



— Coaches are used to being on the move 24/7 and never sitting still, so being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic is definitely different.

Loyola Ramblers Men’s Basketball Head Coach Porter Moser hasn’t slowed down, though. Instead, he said he is busier than ever.

Moser told CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke he has been connecting with his players, coaching clinics via Zoom, and self-reflecting – and he even has a book released.

And he has been watching the Ramblers’ Cinderella Run from 2018 from a whole new perspective.

“I started watching our games from the 2018 tournament run as a fan. I’d watched them as a coach – no sound, no telecast, some kind of different view, just breaking it down. I had the tapes that I’d never watched. And I swear, I watched the Miami game, and (Donte Ingram) hit that shot – you see the postgame interviews and all of that fan stuff, and then it ended, and I felt like I was on Netflix, watching like ‘All American.’ I’m like, ‘Next episode, next episode,’” Moser said.

Mawicke also asked Moser about Jean Dolores Schmidt BVM – better known just as Sister Jean – who became famous during became famous during that Cinderella Run. Sister Jean turned 100 last August.

“Sister Jean – she’s like on triple double confidential lockdown – I mean, I don’t think you can get a block from her. She’s awesome. I talked with her the other day. She calls our players like regularly, checking on them one at a time. But as she should be, they’ve got her on complete lockdown and to be safe and everything, but it doesn’t stop her,” Moser said.

And as to the challenges during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, Moser offered some perspective.

“Think about the past generations. They said, ‘You’re 18, you’re going to war.’ We’re asked to stay six feet apart and stay home. What we’re asked to do is nothing like our past generations had to do. And I think that puts it in perspective. These young people, say hey, kids, this is what your ancestors were asked to do when something happened to our country,” he said.