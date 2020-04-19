CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday evening, Illinois State Police said.
At 8:23 p.m., state police were called to the northbound Bishop Ford at 103rd Street. They learned the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, state police said.
The victim’s condition was not immediately available.
Around 8:25 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed for an investigation. Traffic was diverted off the expressway at the Stony Island Avenue ramp.
Further details were not available Sunday night.
This was the second expressway shooting in Chicago within 24 hours.
Early Sunday morning, a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway. That shooting happened in the northbound express lanes at 43rd Street just before 2 a.m., ISP said.
Shortly, after state police responded to a fire station where they had a 27-year-old woman from Chicago with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a passenger in the expressway shooting. The driver and remaining passengers were not injured.