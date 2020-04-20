  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A squad car was involved in an accident Monday evening in the East Chatham community.

At 6:42 p.m., a marked Chicago Police vehicle was headed west on 82nd Street at Maryland Avenue with lights and sirens activated, when it was hit by a Chevrolet that disregarded a stop sign headed north on Maryland Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to Jackson Park Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was issued tickets for driving on a suspended license, having alcoholic liquor with a broken seal in a vehicle, and disregarding the stop sign, police said.

Two officers were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.