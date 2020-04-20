



— A total of 348 Chicago Police officers and staff have now reported positive test results for COVID-19.

As per department reporting policy of late, this includes both cases that have been verified by the Chicago Police Medical Section and cases that have not yet.

A total of 349 officers and staff have tested positive for coronavirus and have been verified by the Medical Section. Nine of the cases are awaiting verification.

A total of 110 officers and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to duty.

Meanwhile, a police source earlier Monday told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot that the CPD has notified several department units via email to schedule antibody testing for COVID-19. The testing is voluntary, the source said.

The serology test is being conducted by Roseland Community Hospital for CPD members, the source said. The test will tell a member if they had the virus or if they are positive, requiring a swab test to confirm COVID-19 and determine whether quarantine is necessary.

Members will be notified in three to five days. If there is a positive test, they will be called immediately.

Antibody testing results will be sent to a member’s home via paper notification within 30 days of testing, the source said.

Three police officers have died of COVID-19.

Most recently, Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died overnight Thursday into Friday. Newman had been an officer for 19 years, and was a longtime member of the South Chicago (4th) District on the South Side, according to the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and acting Supt. David Brown.

Newman also briefly worked on the department’s fugitive apprehension unit.

Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according Beck. He died a week ago Friday.

Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.