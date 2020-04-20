



It’s one of the few specialty shops still in existence, but in this pandemic Al’s Shoe Service was in jeopardy of closing.

That’s until family and faith collided to give shoe sold new purpose.

“This is something that’s coming from my heart and that’s the way I play music and that’s the way I fix shoes” Larry D’Angelo said. “The pride in owning this and carrying on my father’s legacy is the primary reason why I’m still here.”

He’s the owner of Al’s Shoe Service, which has been in business for 83 years, first in Franklin Park and now in Mount Prospect.

With shelter in place, there’s no shoes to fix and no money to stay afloat. His daughter came up with an idea, based on a cherished childhood gift, a cross.

“It’s made out of love from him” she said.

Within 24 hours of posting the crosses for purchase on the Mount Prospect Facebook page, the response was incredible.

The machine Larry is using to make the crosses dates back to the 40s. His father started using it before Larry was born.

The cobbler crosses are selling for $20 bucks, and they’ve even come up with a vegan version for those who prefer a rubber Soul.

For more information check out Al’s Shoe Service’s Facebook Page.