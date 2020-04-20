CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a sunny day, but rain in on the way.
Temperatures will reach the low 60s Monday. Scattered showers are possible after 4 p.m. and will ramp up around 8 p.m. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the evening.
Highs today across #Chicago pic.twitter.com/LxfqwK8NVp
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 20, 2020
Monday will also be a windy day as rain moves into the area.
The ups and downs of April pic.twitter.com/iJdArb4u8G
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 20, 2020
Tuesday’s temperatures will drop to the upper 50s, but according to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the sunshine will help the day feel warmer.
Temperatures will continue to climb and dip between the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the week.