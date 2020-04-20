CHICAGO (CBS) — While Illinois now has surpassed 31,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 1,300 deaths, Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday that social distancing efforts have “saved thousands of lives.”

The Illinois Department Public Health said there have been 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease in the past day, including 59 deaths. As of Monday afternoon, Illinois has 31,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,349 deaths.

Pritzker also said 4,599 people were hospitalized with novel coronavirus as of Sunday, a 7% increase from five days earlier, and a nearly 25% increase over the past two weeks.

“Our case numbers and our hospitalizations are still rising, even if that rise is slower now. Our curve is bending the right way,” Pritzker said. “Real progress has been made, and while we never know the exact impacts of the efforts all of you have made to protect your communities, all of the projections indicate that you have saved thousands of lives.”

Pritzker said, while the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, coronavirus patients are taking up a smaller percentage of ventilators and ICU beds at Illinois hospitals.

As of April 6, COVID-19 patients took up 43% of the state’s available 2,300 ICU beds and 29% of the state’s ventilators; as of Sunday, they accounted for 40% of the state’s 3,300 available ICU beds, and 23% of the state’s ventilators, according to Pritzker.

“We are still seeing too many Illinoisans hospitalized with this virus, but because Illinoisans have come together by social distancing, learning at home, and staying at home, we’ve so far prevented our worst-case scenarios,” he said.

