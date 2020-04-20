CHICAGO (CBS)– This week, you can honor Holocaust Remembrance Day with photos and concerts, all from your home.
The JCC Chicago is offering two free events on Tuesday to help commemorate Yom HaShoah with survivor stories and photos.
Violins of Hope is a project that features concerts using a collection of violins, violas and cellos all collected since the end of World War 2. The event will feature 20-to-30 instruments and their individual stories as they relate to the Holocaust.
The second event is Humans of the Holocaust, which exhibits photos of people impacted by the Holocaust. The stories shared range from Holocaust survivors and their families, to individuals impacted by antisemitism.
Anyone interested in attending the free events should pre-register at the JCC Remembers website.