CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 103rd Street around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim dead inside his car. He had been shot multiple times.
A preliminary investigation determined the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle. No further details were immediately available Monday morning
All northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed to traffic for about four hours as police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has any knowledge of the shooting, should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
The Bishop Ford shooting was the second expressway shooting in Chicago within 24 hours.
Early Sunday morning, a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway. That shooting happened in the northbound express lanes at 43rd Street just before 2 a.m., ISP said.
Shortly, after state police responded to a fire station where they had a 27-year-old woman from Chicago with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a passenger in the expressway shooting. The driver and remaining passengers were not injured.