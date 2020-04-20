CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 3:36 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Hutchinson Street, police said.
A 46-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, when a dark vehicle headed east went by and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The man suffered five gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
As of late Monday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Central detectives were investigating.