CHICAGO (CBS)– Medical students from across the Chicago area are getting donations of essential supplies to doctors fighting COVID-19.
This group is called Get Me PPE Chicago and they are coming together to help their colleagues who have been teaching them.
The latest drop off took place Monday morning to Chicago’s South Shore Hospital and it included cartons of masks goggles, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment.
The students turned to businesses from hair and nail salons construction companies piling up 10s of thousands of items for ERs and ICUs.
Group members said some of the doctors and nurses have cried when they see what they’re getting and just how much these young people care about them.