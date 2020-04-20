CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago mom survived COVID-19 first spoke to CBS 2 back in March when she was under home quarantine.

Now her two young daughters are battling the virus.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story you’ll see only on 2.

Ten-year-old Skye Chaseley was once a very active Highland Park gymnast. She is now spending her days in bed, next to her 13-year-old sister Saige.

Their mother Terri Chaseley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17 and hospitalized for three days. She recovered. Her daughters were diagnosed with the virus by a doctor through a tele-medicine appointment just 11 days ago.

“They actually came down with it the same day. It started with nausea and low grade fevers,” Chaseley said. “Had I not been through it and knew nausea, was a major symptom for me, I may have dismissed it as something else. I have been very anxious and worried about them.”

She added “my older daughter was vomiting, everyday. Very, very lethargic. And it was hard to watch them go through it. It still is,” Chaseley said.

The 45-year-old wife and mother said fortunately, her 14-year-old son Pierce and husband Jeremy are not showing symptoms of the virus.

“I keep asking them ‘how do you feel? Are you sure you’re OK?’ I keep feeling my son’s head to see if he has a fever,” Chaseley said.

She wants to share this message with other parents:

“Your kids and your teenagers can get this and they can get it very seriously,” Chaseley said. “I feel lucky that even though my girls have been unwell, their symptoms are still mild on the spectrum. But you never really know how it’s going to impact any individual.”

Chaseley said she’s hoping that by the end of the week her daughters’ symptoms will improve, just over two weeks, since their diagnosis. She said still has labored breathing just emptying the dishwasher and walking the dog.