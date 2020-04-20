CHICAGO (CBS)– New guidelines are out for non-essential surgeries delayed by COVID-19.
CBS 2 talked with the director from the American College of Surgeons about getting people back into the operating room, especially if they’re being treated for something like cancer.
“Delaying these treatments could have a serious impact on overall curative efforts and survival,” Frank Opelka said.
The big question is, should all non-essential surgeries resume soon? The director says each case needs to be evaluated on a patient-by-patient basis .
Surgeons don’t want to delay, but they do want to ensure that patients understand the benefits and risks of recovery because coronavirus still poses a threat.