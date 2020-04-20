



— We are just a few days away from the NFL Draft.

Current players can’t go to their NFL facilities to train, so they all are trying to stay in shape at home as best they can. But many are still getting help from professional trainers.

We first met Tommy Christian at his TCBOOST Sports Performance Facility in Northbrook two years ago. He trains all ages, young and old, including college and pro athletes.

Christian is now working with five NFL players and two draft prospects. He gave us a glimpse into how he is doing his virtual workouts and Zoom training sessions.

“I think it’s just good for everybody’s mental well-being to be like, ‘Hey, we’re still training for the NFL.’ Like everybody, we need a sense of community because everybody is isolated,” Christian said.

“They (the seven players) have a really great dynamic between them. To be able to have someone like (former Bears linebacker) Sam Acho, who is 10-year NFL veteran and guys who are second year players, it’s really a nice dynamic. With each player, I’m connecting with them a couple of times a week. They’re shooting videos of their workout of key parts of what I want to see and what they want to ask questions about,” he continued. “This is not just about the mindset that we’re going to survive. Let’s actually go in and say, we’re going to get better. We’re actually going to find some things that you’re going to be better at the other end of this. Just like if we’re training in person, let’s aim to get a little better every day. That’s a doable goal.”

