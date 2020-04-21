CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 370 members of the Chicago Police Department have now reported positive tests for coronavirus.
That includes 365 cases that have been confirmed by the department’s Medical Section, and five that have not yet been confirmed. A total of 347 of the members who have reported positive tests, along with 18 civilian members.
A total of 121 members of the force have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to duty.
One of the three officers who have died from COVID-19 was laid to rest on Tuesday.
Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.
Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died overnight Thursday into Friday. Newman had been an officer for 19 years, and was a longtime member of the South Chicago (4th) District on the South Side, according to the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and acting Supt. David Brown.
Newman also briefly worked on the department’s fugitive apprehension unit.
Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.